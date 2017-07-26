Rand Paul introduces “Obamacare Repeal” act

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) introduced the “Obamacare Repeal” Act Tuesday night after saying that “conservatives are getting squat” from his Senate colleagues when it comes to health care reform, according to his Twitter account.

According to Paul, the bill, called the “Obamacare Repeal Reconciliation Act of 2017,” will be voted on Wednesday around noon.

The conservative senator has been fiercely opposed to the Senate health care bill, dubbing it “Obamacare-Lite” and consistently calling for a vote for a full repeal of Obamacare.





“There’s no promise of a clean repeal vote,” Paul said on “FOX & Friends.” “If they’re not even going to talk with conservatives, if we’re going to be excluded from the process, conservatives don’t need to participate in this pork fest.”

Paul argued that there is “probably nobody in Congress more for repealing and replacing all of Obamacare” than he is, while promising to stay true to his campaign promise of a full repeal.

“I campaigned on it […] but what they’re putting forward isn’t repeal, and it becomes a huge insurance bailout,” he continued.

While Paul says he is willing to compromise, he stated that he wants, at minimum, a guarantee of “one vote on what conservatives promised, which was a clean repeal of Obamacare.”

Paul supported a measure to take the 2015 clean repeal effort for a vote on Tuesday.

In a Facebook post, Paul said:

If that is the plan, I will vote to proceed to have this vote. I also now believe we will be able to defeat the new spending and bailouts. I’ve been told by leadership their bill would now need 60 votes to pass, votes they do not have. Therefore I believe it will fail. If we cannot pass full, clean 2015 repeal, I’ve also been told we will vote on whatever version of CLEAN repeal we can pass. Repealing mandates & taxes, without new spending and bailouts. This is the path I’ve been urging, and what I discussed with President Trump. If this is indeed the plan, I will vote to proceed and I will vote for any all measures that are clean repeal.

Paul has argued multiple times that the free market is best suited to provide Americans with the affordable health care options, and has also argued the repeated failures of socialized medicine make the free market the best option.

“Repeal the whole thing. That’s what I have been for from the very beginning,” Paul said. “Replace Obamacare with freedom, choice, competition and have sufficient confidence in capitalism. What is capitalism? The freedom to sell to your neighbor what your neighbor will buy voluntarily.”

“In socialism, somebody decides that it’s going to be against the law to sell things unless it’s owned by the government,” he continued. “In true socialism, the government owns all of the industries. And then they set the prices arbitrarily. The reason socialism will fail is that if you don’t have a marketplace, and you don’t allow supply and demand to intersect, and people to freely exchange goods, you don’t know what the price is.”

“The Soviet Union collapsed not because of military might, but they really collapsed because they couldn’t determine the price of bread because socialism doesn’t work. It doesn’t work anywhere.”