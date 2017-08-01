Republican congressman calls for Special Counsel Robert Mueller to resign

The past week has played host to a breakneck-paced news cycle. It’s seen two top White House officials leave the Trump administration and congressional Obamacare repeal efforts come crashing down in the middle of the night. President Trump has been unable to dismiss the Russia cloud that hangs over his White House, and while the House and Senate Intelligence Committees seem to have stalled, Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation still moves unseen.

While President Trump has never tweeted about Mueller, there is increasing speculation that he wants to get rid of the special counsel — and that he’s frustrated with Attorney General Jeff Sessions for not pushing back on Mueller. On Capitol Hill, Sen. Ben Sasse warned Trump, “If you’re thinking about making a recess appointment to push out the attorney general, forget about it.”





Now Trump has some support as Rep. Trent Franks (R-Ariz.) has called for Mueller to resign. ABC reports that in a statement, Franks said, “[Mueller] must resign to maintain the integrity of the investigation into alleged Russian ties.” Franks believes that there is a conflict of interest in the investigation because of Mueller’s “close friendship” with former FBI Director James Comey, whom Trump fired. Franks currently serves on the House Judiciary Committee, which oversees federal courts and is one of the final arbiters on impeachment proceedings.

Former Nixon White House Counsel John Dean criticized Franks’ statement, saying the Arizona lawmaker “doesn’t know what he’s talking about.”

In a June interview with “Fox & Friends,” Trump criticized Mueller’s team, saying, “I can say that the people that have been hired are all Hillary Clinton supporters, some of them worked for Hillary Clinton.” The president has also expressed frustration with revelations that Mueller intends to look into his finances.