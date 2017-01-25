Everything just changed big time for one of country’s young hunks

There’s a saying among new parents that a baby changes everything. Faith Hill even had a chart-topping pop hit with a song with that title – “A Baby Changes Everything.” And that’s exactly what these new country music parents are feeling right about now.

Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney and his fiancee’, Hannah Billingsley, welcomed their first child, baby boy Asher James, into their family on Jan. 24.

Shay shared the family’s first photo on his Instagram page along with a message to his new baby boy. He wrote, “It’s hard to describe the love you feel for the first time when you hold your child. I will never be the same. Asher James, I promise to be the father you deserve.” He also told Hannah that he would be the husband she wants and needs. And we’re gonna need a tissue.





Shay and Hannah have been amazing with keeping their social media friends up-to-date on their relationship and pregnancy. In fact, the day of Asher’s birth, we were all breathless with anticipation when Shay shared photo first thing in the morning showing them in the hospital.

The time is nigh. #AsherJames @hannah.billingsley A photo posted by Shay Mooney (@shaymooney) on Jan 24, 2017 at 7:48am PST

Mad respect for them both! They look so calm and cool. In fact, instead of looking like she’s in the throes of labor, Hannah looks she’s about to go out for brunch. With their combined good looks, Asher is destined to be a looker. Look at that gene pool!

Congratulations to Shay, Hannah and Asher James!