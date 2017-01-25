Hollywood remembers the life and impact of their beloved Mary Tyler Moore

On Wednesday afternoon, news of actress Mary Tyler Moore’s death hit the airwaves. Moore died at age 80 in Connecticut. The groundbreaking sitcom actress starred in two of the most iconic shows in TV history, “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “The Dick Van Dyke Show.” Both shows are reflective time capsules of the age during which they were broadcast and remain popular among TV fans to this day.
Following news of her death, scores of famous folk took to Twitter to say goodbye to one of the women who changed television.
“Mary Tyler Moore changed the world for all women. I send my love to her family,” comedian Ellen Degeneres wrote on Twitter.
Many who chose to share photos of Moore, including young actress Victoria Justice, thanked Moore for being a trailblazer and for making the world laugh.
“RIP Mary Tyler Moore Here’s to more strong women like you who continue to trailblaze & make the world laugh!”