Hollywood remembers the life and impact of their beloved Mary Tyler Moore

On Wednesday afternoon, news of actress Mary Tyler Moore’s death hit the airwaves. Moore died at age 80 in Connecticut. The groundbreaking sitcom actress starred in two of the most iconic shows in TV history, “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “The Dick Van Dyke Show.” Both shows are reflective time capsules of the age during which they were broadcast and remain popular among TV fans to this day.

Following news of her death, scores of famous folk took to Twitter to say goodbye to one of the women who changed television.





RIP Mary Tyler Moore 🙏🏼❤🙏🏼

Here's to more strong women like you who continue to trailblaze & make the world laugh! pic.twitter.com/konCHEcoUj — Victoria Justice (@VictoriaJustice) January 25, 2017

"Who can turn the world on with her smile…" #MaryTylerMoore may she rest. — Uzo Aduba (@UzoAduba) January 25, 2017

Mary Tyler Moore changed the world for all women. I send my love to her family. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 25, 2017

Many who chose to share photos of Moore, including young actress Victoria Justice, thanked Moore for being a trailblazer and for making the world laugh.

RIP #MaryTylerMoore – TV & film star, tireless defender of animals, and scourge of diabetes. Truly she turned the world on with her smile… https://t.co/dDzB2YGoOe — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) January 25, 2017

I truly loved #MaryTylerMoore. I got to tell her once in person: You gave us endless hours of utter joy. We owe you a zillion smiles. https://t.co/4njbHCUqc5 — Richard Schiff (@Richard_Schiff) January 25, 2017

Mary Tyler Moore will always be immortalized in Minnesota. My thoughts are with her family and loved ones today. https://t.co/FpJ5EUEOCn pic.twitter.com/x8dKH7g21v — Sen. Al Franken (@SenFranken) January 25, 2017

I agree w/ Oprah #MaryTylerMoore influenced my career more than any other tv role model. She indeed turned on the world with her smile — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) January 25, 2017

That shift in the Earth you just felt? That crater that is left behind? That is the legacy of the incomparable #marytylermoore RIP 2 an icon — Josh Gad (@joshgad) January 25, 2017

RIP Ms. Moore. Thank u for showing a young me it was ok to be strong, single, feisty, rebellious & free. You were my beacon #MaryTylerMoore https://t.co/i9LSXG6zFC — Elizabeth Perkins (@Elizbethperkins) January 25, 2017