If you chew, you might have to take it back: Copenhagen, Husky, Skoal affected by voluntary recall

The Food and Drug Administration and US Smokeless Tobacco, Inc., have announced a voluntary recall of some products after receiving eight complaints of foreign metal objects and sharp metal in tins of chewing tobacco.
The recall covers some, but not all, cans of Cope, Copenhagen, Husky, and Skoal. See the FDA chart here for affected products and codes.
|Cope Brand Products
|Long Cut Straight
|This recall applies to lots with no printed code on the bottom of the can, or with codes that begin with the letters “F”, “R”, “K”, or “P”.
|Copenhagen Brand Products
|Extra Long Cut Natural
Long Cut Mint
Long Cut Southern Blend
Pouch Mint
Pouch Wintergreen
Long Cut (overseas military only)
Fine Cut (overseas military only)
Long Cut Straight (overseas military only)
Long Cut Wintergreen (overseas military only)
Pouch (overseas military only)
|This recall applies to lots with no printed code on the bottom of the can, or with codes that begin with the letters “F”, “R”, “K”, or “P”.
|Husky Brand Products
|Fine Cut Natural
Long Cut Straight
Long Cut Wintergreen
|This recall applies to lots with no printed code on the bottom of the can, or with codes that begin with the letters “F”, “R”, “K”, or “P”.
|Skoal Brand Products
|Bandit Mint
Bandit Wintergreen
Long Cut Apple Tobacco Blend
Long Cut Berry Tobacco Blend
Long Cut Cherry
Long Cut Citrus Tobacco Blend
Long Cut Classic
Long Cut Peach Tobacco Blend
Long Cut Spearmint
Pouch Apple Tobacco Blend
Pouch Berry Tobacco Blend
Pouch Citrus Tobacco Blend
Snus Mint
Snus Smooth Mint
Xtra Long Cut Mint
Xtra Long Cut Rich Tobacco Blend
Xtra Long Cut Wintergreen
Xtra Pouch Crisp Tobacco Blend
Xtra Pouch Mint Blend
Xtra Pouch Rich Tobacco Blend
Fine Cut Wintergreen (overseas military only)
Long Cut Mint (overseas military only)
Long Cut Straight (overseas military only)
Long Cut Wintergreen (overseas military only)
Pouch Mint (overseas military only)
Pouches Wintergreen (overseas military only)
|This recall applies to lots with no printed code on the bottom of the can, or with codes that begin with the letters “F”, “R”, “K”, or “P”.
Products generating complaints are linked to one Illinois facility but were distributed nationally; affected products have been found in Ohio, Indiana, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee and Wisconsin.
If you bought the affected products, you’re eligible for a refund. Call 1-866-201-9136 to return the product and acquire a refund.