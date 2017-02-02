If you chew, you might have to take it back: Copenhagen, Husky, Skoal affected by voluntary recall

The Food and Drug Administration and US Smokeless Tobacco, Inc., have announced a voluntary recall of some products after receiving eight complaints of foreign metal objects and sharp metal in tins of chewing tobacco.

The recall covers some, but not all, cans of Cope, Copenhagen, Husky, and Skoal. See the FDA chart here for affected products and codes.

Cope Brand Products

Long Cut Straight This recall applies to lots with no printed code on the bottom of the can, or with codes that begin with the letters “F”, “R”, “K”, or “P”. Copenhagen Brand Products Extra Long Cut Natural

Long Cut Mint

Long Cut Southern Blend

Pouch Mint

Pouch Wintergreen

Long Cut (overseas military only)

Fine Cut (overseas military only)

Long Cut Straight (overseas military only)

Long Cut Wintergreen (overseas military only) Pouch (overseas military only)

Fine Cut Plastic Can (only available in Alaska and Hawaii)

Long Cut Plastic Can (only available in Alaska and Hawaii)

Pouch Plastic Can (only available in Alaska and Hawaii) This recall applies to lots with no printed code on the bottom of the can, or with codes that begin with the letters “F”, “R”, “K”, or “P”. Husky Brand Products Fine Cut Natural

Long Cut Straight

Long Cut Wintergreen This recall applies to lots with no printed code on the bottom of the can, or with codes that begin with the letters “F”, “R”, “K”, or “P”. Skoal Brand Products Bandit Mint

Bandit Wintergreen

Long Cut Apple Tobacco Blend

Long Cut Berry Tobacco Blend

Long Cut Cherry

Long Cut Citrus Tobacco Blend

Long Cut Classic

Long Cut Peach Tobacco Blend

Long Cut Spearmint

Pouch Apple Tobacco Blend

Pouch Berry Tobacco Blend

Pouch Citrus Tobacco Blend

Snus Mint

Snus Smooth Mint

Xtra Long Cut Mint

Xtra Long Cut Rich Tobacco Blend

Xtra Long Cut Wintergreen

Xtra Pouch Crisp Tobacco Blend

Xtra Pouch Mint Blend

Xtra Pouch Rich Tobacco Blend

Fine Cut Wintergreen (overseas military only)

Long Cut Mint (overseas military only)

Long Cut Straight (overseas military only)

Long Cut Wintergreen (overseas military only)

Pouch Mint (overseas military only)

Pouches Wintergreen (overseas military only) This recall applies to lots with no printed code on the bottom of the can, or with codes that begin with the letters “F”, “R”, “K”, or “P”.

Products generating complaints are linked to one Illinois facility but were distributed nationally; affected products have been found in Ohio, Indiana, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

If you bought the affected products, you’re eligible for a refund. Call 1-866-201-9136 to return the product and acquire a refund.