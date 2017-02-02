Ivanka Trump breaks her social media silence for the first time since her insane dress controversy

Well, that didn’t take long.

Ivanka Trump took a brief break from Instagram after she posted a photo of herself and her husband, Jared Kushner that received some serious backlash.

In the photo, she is wearing a $5,000 designer gown and posing with her husband ahead of a black tie event. While that isn’t necessarily out of the ordinary for her, the timing of the photo rubbed people the wrong way. The same day she attended the event, her father, President Donald Trump, signed an executive order to ban refugees from entering the United States.





After a short break from social media, Trump responded with a darling video of her daughter Arabella wishing everyone a happy Chinese New Year.

“Arabella singing a song she learned for #ChineseNewYear. Wishing everyone an amazing year to come during these days of celebration. 新年快乐!,” she wrote with the video.