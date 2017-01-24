Ivanka Trump shares more special moments from her big weekend in Washington

As the Trump administration takes flight, first daughter Ivanka Trump adjusts to her new life in Washington.

After a glamorous inaugural weekend filled with balls and pomp and circumstance, she shared moments with her family.

Her family at their temporary residence, Blair House:

Blair House, DC #latergram A photo posted by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Jan 23, 2017 at 7:12pm PST

Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner at the Liberty Ball.

Last night from the Liberty Ball. This is the start of a new chapter for our family, and I'm looking forward to what lies ahead. #Inauguration #MAGA A photo posted by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Jan 21, 2017 at 6:02pm PST

Her and her daughter at the inaugural prayer service.





With my family at the inaugural interfaith prayer service at National Cathedral. A photo posted by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Jan 22, 2017 at 4:52am PST

President Donald Trump with his daughter and grandchildren.

Family photo moments after my father @realdonaldtrump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States. A photo posted by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Jan 22, 2017 at 1:52pm PST

And who could forget that precious moment when Barron Trump was playing peak-a-boo with her youngest son?

My youngest brother proves he's a baby whisperer—while my father signs his first executive orders. A video posted by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Jan 23, 2017 at 1:06pm PST

