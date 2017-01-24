Ivanka Trump shares more special moments from her big weekend in Washington
As the Trump administration takes flight, first daughter Ivanka Trump adjusts to her new life in Washington.

After a glamorous inaugural weekend filled with balls and pomp and circumstance, she shared moments with her family.

Her family at their temporary residence, Blair House:

Blair House, DC #latergram

A photo posted by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on

Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner at the Liberty Ball.

Her and her daughter at the inaugural prayer service.


With my family at the inaugural interfaith prayer service at National Cathedral.

A photo posted by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on

President Donald Trump with his daughter and grandchildren.

Family photo moments after my father @realdonaldtrump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.

A photo posted by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on

And who could forget that precious moment when Barron Trump was playing peak-a-boo with her youngest son?

My youngest brother proves he's a baby whisperer—while my father signs his first executive orders.

A video posted by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on

