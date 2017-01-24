Ivanka Trump shares more special moments from her big weekend in Washington

As the Trump administration takes flight, first daughter Ivanka Trump adjusts to her new life in Washington.
After a glamorous inaugural weekend filled with balls and pomp and circumstance, she shared moments with her family.
RELATED: Ivanka Trump takes us behind the scenes at inauguration with this cute family picture
Her family at their temporary residence, Blair House:
Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner at the Liberty Ball.
Her and her daughter at the inaugural prayer service.
President Donald Trump with his daughter and grandchildren.
RELATED: Ivanka Trump shares some pictures of her preparation ahead of the inauguration
And who could forget that precious moment when Barron Trump was playing peak-a-boo with her youngest son?
“My youngest brother proves he’s a baby whisperer—while my father signs his first executive orders,” she writes.