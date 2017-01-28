Leah Remini went on “Conan” and found out how the Church of Scientology tried to hold up her latest press tour

On Wednesday night, Leah Remini went on “Conan” and talked about her show “Scientology and the Aftermath” that airs on A&E. Much to the chagrin of the Church of Scientology, Remini’s show has gotten good ratings and Conan O’Brien revealed that the higher-ups in the church sent him a letter denouncing the actress before she appeared on the show.

Conan said that in the 24 years that he’s been on the air, he cannot recall an instance where a guest has been formally announced. According to the host, the letter declared that Remini is only campaigning against Scientology for the “money, fame, and attention.” Remini pointed out that it’s important to remember that the document came from an organization calling itself a church and said that the group is right in stating that she wants to call attention to the issue. Her ten-part series premiered at the end of November.





