Little Big Town’s Kimberly Schlapman reveals the role God played in bringing baby Dolly to her family

God really knew what he was doing when he sent baby Dolly to live with her new parents, Little Big Town’s Kimberly Schlapman and her husband, Steven. The little one joined her big sister, Daisy, around the New Year thanks to a successful domestic adoption. Kimberly sees a larger plan working out with Dolly’s arrival, though.

“I can just tell you that she’s a part of us,” Kimberly says. “She just fits right into the puzzle of our family like it was always meant to be. Love has just grown and exploded, and the things that matter have become so much apparent even than before.”





The New Year brought our family new love. We're so excited to introduce you to Daisy's little sister, Dolly Grace. ❤️ A photo posted by Kimberly Schlapman (@ohgussie) on Jan 12, 2017 at 8:01am PST

Dolly’s arrival comes after many years of praying and planning for the Schlapman family.

Kimberly adds, “She needed us, but we also needed her. I feel like it was ordained forever ago by God that we would all be together. I couldn’t be more grateful.”

Dolly’s namesake, the incomparable Dolly Parton, even gave the little one a shoutout on Twitter. The country icon writes, “I hear there is a new Dolly in this @LittleBigTown! Congrats Kimberly Schlapman and family!”

I hear there is a new Dolly in this @LittleBigTown! Congrats Kimberly Schlapman and family! pic.twitter.com/iwkEtLDOoG — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) January 13, 2017

Kimberly says it was her husband’s idea to name the little one after the country queen.

“Dolly Parton, yes, has inspired my whole life,” Kimberly explains. “My husband is the one who thought of us naming her [Dolly] when we had hoped and prayed for this baby. So, it’s perfect, I love it.”

Kimberly and her Little Big Town bandmates included a few songs inspired by their little ones on their upcoming album, “The Breaker,” due out Feb. 24. The project features their latest hit, “Better Man.”