Mary Tyler Moore’s cause of death reveals her health was far worse than anyone imagined

Mary Tyler Moore ultimately died of cardiopulmonary arrest last week, but her official death certificate reveals she was in far worse condition.

According to a death certificate obtained by TMZ, Moore had severe health issues stemming from aspiration pneumonia, hypoxia and diabetes mellitus. The actress was diagnosed with diabetes at age 33.

A source revealed to PEOPLE that Moore was on a ventilator in the final days of her life. She reportedly went into cardiac arrest after she had trouble getting oxygen to her tissues. She was 80 years old.





Moore was laid to rest Sunday at the Oaklawn Cemetery in Fairfield, Conn. It was a intimate and private funeral for family and friends.

Following the memorial, the cemetery remained open to the public so fans could pay their respects, according to the Connecticut Post.