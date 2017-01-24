One of Kelly Ripa’s guest co-hosts weighed in on the ongoing search for Michael Strahan’s replacement

Jerry O’Connell thinks the team at “Live! With Kelly” can take as much time as they need to find the proper replacement for Michael Strahan.

The actor has appeared several times as Kelly Ripa’s co-host and recently told E! News that we may be waiting a little while longer for the full-time replacement.

“”I’m obviously not a boss over there, but I can say from everything that I’ve heard that they’re not ready to make any sort of decision on a co-host on ‘Live! With Kelly’ yet,” he revealed. “And you know what? Let them take their time.”





O’Connell also applauded Ripa’s enthusiasm on the show since Strahan left last year.

“Kelly’s fine by herself. Kelly does a great job. I watch every day, and Kelly’s great,” he said. He also joked that he’s been called to fill the empty seat when someone backs out last minute.

“Kelly calls me when somebody backs out. If there is some sort of emergency ‘Real Housewives’ situation that [Andy Cohen] has to fly off to, that’s when they call me. I’m like the substitute teacher,” he joked. “I love [Kelly.] I love that whole show. I’m proud to say I’m their substitute.”

“Live! With Kelly” airs weekday mornings.