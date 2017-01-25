President Trump’s election rival pens open letter after vicious campaign cycle

Billionaire Mark Cuban has written a “Dear Mr. President” post in the hopes that the man he criticized throughout the course of his presidential campaign, at times in colorful language, listens to his suggestions about infrastructure spending.

Dear Mr President , My Suggestion for Infrastructure Spending https://t.co/CTbhfXOfHN via @mcuban — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 25, 2017

1)With all the dramatic changes coming in driving & transportation,Infrastructure dollars spent on roads/bridges will be misspent. — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 25, 2017

2) We need to invest in infrastructure that supports and enables the future, not projects that tie us to a less competitive past — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 25, 2017

3) Technological changes are accelerating. We need to invest in leading the way, not spending on supporting 20th century technologies. — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 25, 2017

4) I like @POTUS business ideas. It's everything else that concerns me. Homerun Headlines/Exec Orders are easy. Execution/Leadership is hard — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 25, 2017

Cuban in recent days has been in a more collaborative mood when it comes to President Trump.

Most recently, Cuban hoped for the best.





“I hope he’s a superstar,” he told CNBC. “He’s America’s No.1 draft pick.”

Cuban would add that there’s “no reason to rush to judgment.”

“He’s who we put our hopes and dream with. Now it is easier because we haven’t played a game yet,” he said. “No reason to rush to judgment or come to any conclusions now. Let’s see what happens starting Jan. 21 and we’ll go from there. I hope he’s a superstar.”

Before that, Cuban said of a Trump nomination, “I think it’s great. I was an anybody but [Ted] Cruz guy. I like Donald.”

Soon after that, Cuban called Trump a “goddamn airhead” and said he’s “that guy who’ll walk into the bar and say anything to get laid.”

Cuban said Trump was the “best thing to happen to politics in a long time” and that he didn’t “care what his actual positions are” or “if he says the wrong thing.”

He praised Trump for “say[ing] what’s on his mind. He gives honest answers rather than prepared answers. This is more important than anything any candidate has done in years.”

Then, in an interview with Extra, he said Trump was getting “stupider” before our eyes.

“You know what? It’s rare that you see someone get stupider before your eyes, but he’s really working at it […] You have to give him credit. It’s a difficult thing to do, but he’s accomplished it,” Cuban said. “Donald has been at this a year, but you don’t look at him and say, ‘Wow, he’s gotten so much smarter on this topic or that topic.’ In fact, you look at him and say, ‘What the hell are you talking about?'”

In June, Cuban said Trump was no billionaire.

“We know without any question that, as of May 27, [FEC filings show] Donald doesn’t have more than $165 million in cash and securities and bonds,” he said. “[I’m] willing to bet dimes against dollars that that’s pretty much what he’s got.”

Cuban predicted that if Trump won, the market would tank.

“In the event Donald wins, I have no doubt in my mind the market tanks,” Cuban told Fox Business’ Neil Cavuto. “Mark Cuban — if the polls look like there’s a decent chance that Donald could win — I’ll put a huge hedge on that’s over 100 percent of my equity position and my bond position as well that protects me just in case he wins.”

Finally, while formally endorsing Hillary Clinton, Cuban called Trump a “jag-off.”

Here was Cuban’s full post, “Dear Mr President, My Suggestion for Infrastructure Spending:”