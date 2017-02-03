Puppies predicting the Super Bowl makes us want these little guys for all our tough decisions

The Super Bowl will offer America a much-needed break from politics. And while every late-night host is taking a different spin on the big game, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” may have made the best video out there.

RELATED: Prepare yourself for this overload of puppy cuteness

We can get behind any video that has puppies doing anything. And when Fallon brings on puppies to predict the Super Bowl by eating kibble from the bowl of their choice, there’s no better way to begin the weekend.





RELATED: Nothing on Earth is more satisfying that watching puppies be puppies

When Fallon released them (tails wagging), the little guys went with the underdog Atlanta Falcons.