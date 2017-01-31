Robin Thicke’s latest actions reportedly added fuel to the fire after he lost custody of his son to Paula Patton

Robin Thicke has reportedly only seen his young son once since his ex-wife received temporary sole custody.

Sources told PEOPLE that Thicke saw his son, Julian, on Friday, but did not see him again the following day, which brought on more arguing between the exes.

“He did not exercise his right to spend time with his son and the monitor on Saturday, citing a business meeting. However, Paula offered alternate times that Julian could see Robin with the monitor that weekend, but he declined all visitation,” one source claimed. “These are the actions of a father who claimed he wanted to spend time with his son.”





A different source close to Thicke claims that the singer is “focused” on his son.

“[Patton] keeps trying to bury him, and this is a concerted effort to prejudice the public against him. He has taken no such campaign against her,” the insider said. “He’s taking this extremely seriously, and it’s unfortunate and very difficult when you’re on the receiving end of a campaign of negativity.”

RELATED: Actress Vanessa Hudgens posts a heartbreaking tribute to her father one year after his death

Last week, a judge granted Patton sole custody of Julian and allowed Thicke supervised visitation with his son three times a week in a neutral location until the couple’s next hearing on Feb. 24. If he is not with his son for the visitation, he has been ordered to stay 100 yards away from Patton, Julian and Patton’s mother, per a restraining order.

Patton claims that the “Blurred Lines” singer was emotionally and physically abusive during their marriage and that their son is “scared” of his father. Thicke maintains that he has never been abusive and administered “light spankings” as “a last resort” when it came to disciplining Julian.