Some folks are talking trash about George Strait in his home state

We casually call George Strait the “King of Country Music” and rarely is it disputed. He’s also a proud Texan — born in tiny Poteet and residing in San Antonio. Imagine our surprise when we discovered that not all Texans are as taken with the laid-back Lone Star native as the country music community.

But, there it is. The Jan. 31 online issue of the “Houston Chronicle” shared the news that George Strait’s “All My Exes Live in Texas” is the fourth worst song Texas has produced, according to a poll voted on by 1,000 Texans (about 1/27,000 of the state) and conducted by Super Bash Houston — the music festival being held around the upcoming Super Bowl.





Wait. What?

Waco-born Ashlee Simpson, who has dabbled in country music, tops the list of six artists with “LA LA,” and Garland-raised LeAnn Rimes finishes it out with “Can’t Fight the Moonlight” from the movie “Coyote Ugly.” The remaining three slots belong to rappers RiFF RaFF (“Dolce and Gabbana”), Vanilla Ice (“Ice Ice Baby”) and Sir Mix-A-Lot (“Jump On It”). The poll also lists Billy Ray Cyrus’ “Achy Breaky Heart” as an honorable mention, pointing out that Billy Ray isn’t Texan and the song isn’t about Texas, but a Texan voted on it.

Now we’re beginning to question the validity of this poll.

“The Chronicle” agrees with us and even though they say that “All My Exes” is hardly The King’s best work, they also say it doesn’t deserve to be on the list, suggesting that the Toby Keith/Willie Nelson collaboration “Beer for My Horses” might be a better fit. Ouch.

The daily publication also offers up a slideshow of some of the finest songs from any genre to come out of Texas, and we’re happy to see George on there with “All My Exes” AND “Amarillo By Morning.” So, there.

Even though Houston is known as much, if not more, for their urban music scene, we applaud them for offering up a positive alternative that includes even more of our country favorites like Pat Green, Robert Earl Keen, Radney Foster, Cody Johnson, Josh Abbott Band and many more.