The Trump administration put Iran “on notice,” and the president just took the next step

Michael Flynn, national security adviser to President Trump’s administration, announced on Wednesday that they were “officially putting Iran on notice” after it tested a ballistic missile.

On Thursday, the president took to Twitter to double down on the threat.

RELATED: Trump administration makes it crystal clear: “We are officially putting Iran on notice”

Iran has been formally PUT ON NOTICE for firing a ballistic missile.Should have been thankful for the terrible deal the U.S. made with them! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2017

“Iran has been formally PUT ON NOTICE for firing a ballistic missile. Should have been thankful for the terrible deal the U.S. made with them!” he tweeted early in the day.





He referenced the Iran Deal in a follow-up tweet:

Iran was on its last legs and ready to collapse until the U.S. came along and gave it a life-line in the form of the Iran Deal: $150 billion — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2017

“Iran was on its last legs and ready to collapse until the U.S. came along and gave it a life-line in the form of the Iran Deal: $150 billion,” he added.

(H/T: The Hill)