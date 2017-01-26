This country star knows how to show his lady he loves her

Valentine’s Day is still a few weeks away, but savvy couples are already making plans on how they’ll celebrate the holiday that fills our hearts with love, our bellies with heart-shaped boxes of chocolates and yummy wine and our retail shelves with lacy cards and really uncomfortable lingerie.

Country hunk William Michael Morgan got a little jump on the Valentine’s Day action when he visited his new fiancee, Runaway June’s Jennifer Wayne. And he came bearing gifts. Jennifer shared a photo of her cowboy honey on her Instagram page, and while a couple of the gifts are more traditional, one of them had us going “huh?”





Cradled in William’s arms are red roses, a bottle of champagne and a pink box of… tampons? Yep. And the expression on his face is priceless.

That's an effort @wmmorganmusic . There was an older man behind him in the checkout line and he turned to him and said "I feel you brother!" 😂😂😂 A photo posted by @jenniferwayne on Jan 25, 2017 at 1:51pm PST

Jennifer gives him props for his efforts and tells followers, “There was an older gentleman behind him in the checkout line and he turned to him and said, ‘I feel you brother!’”

The couple were engaged around the holidays and both have been busy with touring and public appearances ever since. Runaway June opened a run of shows for Willie Nelson and William is on tour with Lee Brice and Justin Moore.

Be sure to check out their latest music. William’s current single, “Missing,” is climbing the country charts, as is Runaway June’s “Lipstick.”