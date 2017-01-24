Another comedy writer couldn’t keep his Twitter fingers from making fun of Barron Trump

Correction: Stephen Spinola is not a writer for Comedy Central, nor has he ever been employed by Comedy Central. A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that Spinola is a writer for the network.

At some point those in the entertainment business are going to realize that making fun of the 10-year-old son of the President just isn’t funny. Until then, people like writer Stephen Spinola are going to take a lot of heat for what they say and tweet.

Spinola took his mocking of Barron Trump to a rather tasteless level with a tweet that read: “I don’t want my mom to get raped, but if she does I hope it’s by Barron Trump — small pp would be painless & we’d win lots of money in court.”





It’s difficult to find humor in anything that involves rape, but making a 10-year-old the perpetrator, even in jest, seems especially objectionable. Spinola did delete the tweet, but he got swamped by a tidal wave of criticism and threats from Trump supporters.

Spinola then got upset that his online bullying of a 10-year-old was being matched by online bullying toward him. What else would he have expected?

Okay, everyone. I resign from my job. I'm so sorry. https://t.co/yCyM1D9WWI — Stephen Spinola (@Mr_McStevie) January 23, 2017

Some on Twitter tried to ease the situation with a little humor of their own that poked fun at Spinola.

To those of you putting hits out on @Mr_McStevie here on Twitter, just know that his unhealthy lifestyle will kill him quicker / cheaper. — Billy Anderson (@BillyAndersonYo) January 23, 2017

Over the weekend, Chelsea Clinton, who knows a little something about being a kid growing up in the White House, made a plea for people to leave Barron alone. And former White House intern Monica Lewinsky, who works as an anti-bullying activist, also weighed in on Twitter, urging that all children need to be protected from bullying.

Her tweet came soon after “Saturday Night Live” writer Katie Rich was suspended from the show for her insensitive tweet that said Barron “will be this country’s first ­homeschool shooter.”

It’s probably a good time to leave the White House’s newest 10-year-old resident alone and find other targets.