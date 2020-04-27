Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” is one of the band’s most popular songs and one of the most covered online, in showers, and at karaoke nights. But what exactly was Stevie Nicks talking about in “Dreams”? Is there meaning to those melodic words or did they just come together?

The Meaning of “Dreams”

Singer and songwriter Stevie Nicks wrote Dreams during a tumultuous time for her band, Fleetwood Mac. During the writing of their eleventh studio record, Rumors, many members of the band were going through a transition in their romantic and personal lives. Bassist John McVie was separating from his wife, Christine McVie, who was the pianist and a singer in Fleetwood Mac. Frontwoman Stevie Nicks and guitarist Lindsey Buckingham were also breaking up after being together for just shy of a decade. On a day when she wasn’t needed in the studio, she went to another room, into Sly Stone’s studio, and wrote the track. The song was an attempt to philosophically process her separation from Lindsey. Nicks says that she tried to portray a silver lining of hope in the song. Lindsey, according to Nicks, also wrote a song. He, however, took a different, less hopeful approach. His song was, “Go Your Own Way”.

Lyrics

Now here you go again

You say you want your freedom

Well, who am I to keep you down?

It’s only right that you should

Play the way you feel it

But listen carefully to the sound

Of your loneliness

Like a heartbeat… drives you mad

In the stillness of remembering what you had

And what you lost…

And what you had…

And what you lost

Thunder only happens when it’s raining

Players only love you when they’re playing

Say… Women… they will come and they will go

When the rain washes you clean… you’ll know, you’ll know

Now here I go again, I see the crystal visions

I keep my visions to myself

It’s only me

Who wants to wrap around your dreams and…

Have you any dreams you’d like to sell?

Dreams of loneliness…

Like a heartbeat… drives you mad…

In the stillness of remembering what you had…

And what you lost…

And what you had…

And what you lost

Thunder only happens when it’s raining

Players only love you when they’re playing

Women, they will come and they will go

When the rain washes you clean, you’ll know

you’ll know, you’ll know

Song Reception

“Dreams” reached number 1 and remained for a week on Billboard’s Hot 100 in the United States. It sold over a million copies and topped the singles charts in Canada and in the United Kingdom. In addition, “Dreams” has also reentered the charts multiple times since its release, this has happened as recently as 2018 and 2019 in the UK, New Zealand, and Ireland.