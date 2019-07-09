Stevie Nicks, the goddess of Fleetwood Mac, is a true gem with amazing vocals, hair, and sense of humor. Which is why we love her. But, as with anyone we love, there are always those moments when we are tempted to say “oh, turns out I didn’t know them that well.” Well, unfortunately, we’re going there. This is about that time Stevie Nicks married Kim Anderson, her best friend’s husband.

I want to start this off by trying to salvage her honor. She did what she did in what she thought was her best friends interest. But mostly out of grief. Grief is a terrible monster, it’s unpredictable and usually uncontrollable. Now, for the dirt.

Although she had decided to never marry or have children, the singer-songwriter did just that. Believe it or not, Nicks was married for only 3 months and it was to her best friend, Robin Anderson’s husband. Robin Snyder Anderson and Nicks for best friends for 20 years. Unfortunately, Anderson was diagnosed with leukemia in 1981, and while in remission she found out she and her husband, Kim, were expecting a child.

Two years later Anderson tragically lost her battle to cancer. The baby, Matthew, had been born shortly before Robin passed away. Distraught and grieving, the “In Your Dreams” singer wanted to help raise her best friend’s child. She believed this would keep Anderson’s memory alive.

So, she convinced an also grieving Kim Anderson to get married so she could help raise the baby as her stepson. Three months in, after reportedly feeling her friend Robin’s presence in baby Matthew’s nursery disappear, a little clarity hit her. She quickly opened up about the situation on Oprah’s Master Class a few years back calling her decision “beyond insane.” Because well…she married her best friend’s husband.

Still, while this triangle is very bizarre and losing your best friend is tough, she did it out of a good heart. Right? I mean, it’s pretty sweet in its own way. That’s what I want to believe, anyway.