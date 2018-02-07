Photographer Brooklyn Beckham, son of David Beckham, has no excuse to forget his father’s birthday ever again.

After getting his first tattoo last year at age 18, he’s added to his growing list with his father’s birth year tattooed on his right hand: 1975.





Beckham has another tattoo on his body representing his siblings’ birth years: 2002, 2005, and 2011. Seems that he’s really got a thing for family birth years.

Beckham had the tattoo done by tattoo artist Mr. K at New York’s Bang Bang NYC studio, according to Entertainment Tonight. For his first tattoo last year, Beckham went to zap artist Mark Mahoney in West Hollywood, who’s also tattooed Beckham’s father David as well as celebrities like Johnny Depp and Lady Gaga.

“Honored to have my first tattoo done by dads friend Mark Mahoney,” he wrote in an Instagram post at the time, adding “Thank you so much Mark x just like dads.”

For his first tattoo, Beckham selected a profile of an indigenous person — a tattoo that matches a similar tattoo on his father, who has nearly 40 tattoos.