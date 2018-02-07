Meghan McCain revealed that her favorite Trump is first lady Melania Trump, saying during an interview Tuesday that she doesn’t understand why “everyone is such a hater” toward her.





“I like her. And I don’t know why everyone is such a hater on her. Seems like the worst job in the entire world,” McCain said during an interview on Sirius XM’s “Press Pool Profile.”

“I don’t know her nor have I ever met her, but my understanding is she wasn’t as enthused about [Donald Trump] running for president, maybe like my mother was when my dad ran,” McCain said, referring to her father, John McCain, R-Ariz., and his decision to run for president in 2008.

“But I do like her, and I wish people would give her a break,” she added.

“I would love to hear her do more interviews and choose another platform other than cyberbullying to speak out on,” “The View” co-host said, adding, “Yeah, don’t know how that’s working out.”

According to a recent poll, McCain shares her fondness for the first lady with a large portion of the United States. Melania Trump outranks President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Jared Kushner in popularity.

During her interview, McCain also talked about her father’s health and battle with cancer. The senior senator from Arizona was diagnosed with glioblastoma in July of 2017.

“He’s good, he’s in Arizona right now doing physical therapy as a result of his chemo and radiation, the aftereffects of it. And he’s doing really good,” McCain said while talking about Sen. McCain.

“He watches ‘The View’ every day. He’s kind of a stage dad now,” she said, referring to her dad’s interest in her job.

“He’s very tough. He’s very strong,” McCain added.

