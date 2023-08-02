71-Year-Old New Jersey Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver Dies Unexpectedly

Sheila Oliver, New Jersey’s Lieutenant Governor, died unexpectedly yesterday at the age of 71.

As second-in-line to Governor Phil Murphy, Sheila Oliver was acting governor while Murphy was out of state when she experienced a medical issue that forced her to be transported to Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, NJ. Oliver’s medical issues appear to be sudden and unexpected, and her cause of death currently remains undisclosed.

Oliver’s family released a statement, which in part said, “It is with incredible sadness and a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Honorable Sheila Y. Oliver, Lieutenant Governor of the State of New Jersey. She was not only a distinguished public servant but also our cherished daughter, sister, aunt, friend, and hero.”

Governor Murphy tweeted out a statement on his colleague’s passing, calling Oliver “an incredibly genuine and kind person whose friendship and partnership will be irreplaceable.”

Oliver’s opponents across the aisle expressed their condolences, with Republican commentators lamenting the loss of someone they believed to be a good person. Republican State Senator Doug Steinhardt recognized Oliver’s contribution to the people of New Jersey.