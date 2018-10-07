Menu
Police Shooting South Carolina Read this Next

Bronze Star Recipient Planned Ambush That Killed 7 South Carolina Officers
Advertisement
Man 6 Years Meth MIL Coffee

PAMPLIN, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man accused of trying to kill his mother-in-law by putting methamphetamine in her coffee has been sentenced to six years in prison. The News & Advance reports 56-year-old Jack David Price was sentenced Thursday after reaching a plea deal. Prosecutors dropped an attempted first-degree murder charge in exchange for Price pleading guilty to altering food, drink or drugs and other offenses.

Prosecutors say Price’s 95-year-old mother-in-law, Ester Price, was admitted to a hospital last year showing signs of meth in her system. Her granddaughter told authorities she believed her stepfather, Jack Price, was trying to kill her grandmother. Investigators learned he had said he’d put meth in her coffee and Ester Price told authorities that he brought her coffee, an unusual gesture, the day she became ill.
___
Information from: The News & Advance, http://www.newsadvance.com/

Author placeholder image About the author:
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Our teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. We provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
View More Articles

Rare Studio

An “In God We Trust” sign is causing a serious uproar in one town

An “In God We Trust” sign is causing a serious uproar in one town

Florida teacher arrested for allegedly making a student’s grades drop in the naughtiest way

Florida teacher arrested for allegedly making a student’s grades drop in the naughtiest way

Texas doctor accused of killing a young couple in front of their kids for no apparent reason

Texas doctor accused of killing a young couple in front of their kids for no apparent reason

A sorority girl overdosed, and police believe the alleged drug dealer knew the dose would kill her

A sorority girl overdosed, and police believe the alleged drug dealer knew the dose would kill her

Florida high school shooting survivor’s idea could cost his state of Florida a lot of money

Florida high school shooting survivor’s idea could cost his state of Florida a lot of money

Stories You Might Like