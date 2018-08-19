Menu
Check Your Pockets; These Rare Dimes Are Worth $2 Million Read this Next

Check Your Pockets; These Rare Dimes Are Worth $2 Million
Advertisement
Woman Survives Bear Attack YouTube: WMUR9

GROTON, N.H. (AP) — A 71-year-old New Hampshire woman who was mauled by a black bear inside her home is still recovering from her injuries, but says she has no hard feelings toward the bear. Apryl Rogers was awoken in her home July 17 and discovered a bear in her kitchen. The animal apparently entered the home through a door that was not fully latched.

WMUR-TV reports Rogers, who was using a wheelchair before the attack, is still recovering from life-threatening injuries. The animal sliced her cheek and scalp and fractured her neck. She also lost her left eye.

Evidence suggests the bear became trapped in the home. Rogers managed to call for help after the attack. She says she’s “not going to let anything get me down.”
___
This story has been corrected to show the woman’s last name is Rogers, not Robers.

Information from: WMUR-TV, http://wmur.com

Watch: This Man-Bear Friendship Is a Force to Reckon With

Associated Press

Rare Studio

An “In God We Trust” sign is causing a serious uproar in one town

An “In God We Trust” sign is causing a serious uproar in one town

Florida teacher arrested for allegedly making a student’s grades drop in the naughtiest way

Florida teacher arrested for allegedly making a student’s grades drop in the naughtiest way

Texas doctor accused of killing a young couple in front of their kids for no apparent reason

Texas doctor accused of killing a young couple in front of their kids for no apparent reason

A sorority girl overdosed, and police believe the alleged drug dealer knew the dose would kill her

A sorority girl overdosed, and police believe the alleged drug dealer knew the dose would kill her

Florida high school shooting survivor’s idea could cost his state of Florida a lot of money

Florida high school shooting survivor’s idea could cost his state of Florida a lot of money

Stories You Might Like