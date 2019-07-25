Menu
Jeffrey Epstein Found Injured in NYC Jail Cell After Possible Suicide Attempt Read this Next

Jeffrey Epstein Found Injured in NYC Jail Cell After Possible Suicide Attempt
Advertisement
Oklahoma Immigrant BB Gun Teens

Police say an Oklahoma City man was reluctant to report that he and his young children were attacked by three BB-gun-toting teens because he was in the country illegally.

Zita Quintero says she arrived home Monday afternoon to find the teens running from behind her house. Quintero said she found the man, his two sons and his daughter in her backyard. The father told her the teens had fired their guns at them.

The man said he’d been struck in the shoulder, his daughter in the leg and his son in the arm.

Quintero said the man, a Honduran immigrant, didn’t want the matter reported because he feared deportation, so she took them home. She reported the matter anyway and turned surveillance video of the attack over to police.

Watch: 5th Migrant Child Dies After Detention by Border Patrol

Author placeholder image About the author:
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Our teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. We provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
View More Articles

Stories You Might Like