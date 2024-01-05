Beloved Actress Dead At 100

Glynis Johns, a British actress who played an Edwardian suffragist in the classic film ‘Mary Poppins’ has reportedly died at the age of 100. The New York Times reports on her tragic passing…

Glynis Johns, the British actress who in a trans-Atlantic career that endured for more than 60 years won a Tony Award for her role in “A Little Night Music,” giving husky, emotion-rich voice to the show’s most memorable number, “Send In the Clowns,” and played an exuberant Edwardian suffragist in the Disney movie classic “Mary Poppins,” died on Thursday in Los Angeles. She was 100.

The death, at an assisted living facility, was confirmed by her manager, Mitch Clem.

Ms. Johns was 49 and on the brink of her fourth divorce when the Stephen Sondheim musical “A Little Night Music” opened at the Shubert Theater in February 1973. The New York Times described her character, Desirée Armfeldt, as “a slightly world‐weary and extremely lovewise actress in turn‐of‐the‐century Sweden.”

