Beloved Newswoman Dead At 64

Annabel Giles, a beloved news presenter and mother, has reportedly died at the age of 64. In July, Giles was reportedly diagnosed with a fast-growing and highly aggressive malignant brain tumour. She has succumbed to that illness.

The Guardian reports on her unfortunate and untimely death…

The TV presenter and actor Annabel Giles has died, months after being diagnosed with a brain tumour, her family has announced. She was 64.

A statement shared via her Instagram account by her children Molly and Tedd, said their “incredible mother” had died on Monday afternoon at Martlets hospice in Hove. It read: “In July, Mum was diagnosed with a stage 4 glioblastoma, a fast-growing and highly aggressive malignant brain tumour.

“In the four months that followed, she displayed remarkable resilience and strength, despite undergoing brain surgery and countless radiotherapies. In her final weeks, she was passionate about raising awareness for glioblastoma, embodying her lifelong commitment to helping others.”

Giles had a varied career, in which she appeared on TV panel shows such as Have I Got News for You and Shooting Stars, as well on radio programs including BBC Radio 4’s Just a Minute and Loose Ends.

She appeared on the 13th series of the reality show I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! in 2013 and also worked as a model and novelist. In recent years, she retrained and had been working as a counselor and psychotherapist.

The family statement added: “Mum was truly one of a kind, an enigma to those privileged to share her life. True to her nature, she kept spirits high and maintained her quick wit until the very end. Her humor and laughter will leave us inspired to live life to the fullest, just as she always did.

https://www.theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/2023/nov/21/tv-presenter-and-actor-annabel-giles-dies-aged-64