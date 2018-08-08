Menu
Florida Police Officer Saves Choking Baby Read this Next

Dramatic Video Shows Florida Officer Saving Choking Baby
Advertisement
Disturbing Video Surfaced of a Woman Doing the Unthinkable to Her Dog on the Subway YouTube/Roxy Huang

A video that has surfaced of a woman biting and hitting her dog on a subway in Toronto has sparked outrage.

The video begins with her holding the dog to her face and repeatedly hitting it. The pup tries to run away several times, but the woman yanks it back.

RELATED: A man is behind bars after his neighbor captured some horrible animal cruelty on video

YouTube/Roxy Huang

The woman also seems to be acting erratically, and at one point, the person recording suggests she may be on drugs.

YouTube/Roxy Huang

When somebody confronts her, she bellows, “Who the fuck are you?”

YouTube/Roxy Huang

RELATED: Two men tossed eight puppies out of a moving truck in a sickening display of cruelty

In the video’s description, the uploader wrote that the “whole train stopped” as somebody went to fetch an official. Three workers reportedly showed up and escorted her off the train. Police were called and the dog was taken away; however as the police initially had no grounds to take the animal, it was returned.

UPDATE:

After the video sparked outrage on the internet, authorities were able to track down the woman and the dog has since been seized. According to the Ontario SPCA, the 37-year-old woman has been charged one count of charging unnecessary suffering to an animal.

A spokesperson for the SPCA stated, “we are grateful for the public coming forward with this evidence that allowed us to conduct this investigation.”

Alex Thomas About the author:
Alex is from Delaware. He lives in DC.
View More Articles

Rare Studio

Video shows woman jumping into frozen lake to save dog that fell through ice

Video shows woman jumping into frozen lake to save dog that fell through ice

A neighbor’s video caught the Florida high school shooter practicing with a BB gun in his backyard

A neighbor’s video caught the Florida high school shooter practicing with a BB gun in his backyard

A pitiful burglary goes from “Crime Pays” to crime pains with one poor brick toss

A pitiful burglary goes from “Crime Pays” to crime pains with one poor brick toss

Passengers describe the scary moment an engine malfunctioned on their United Airlines flight

Passengers describe the scary moment an engine malfunctioned on their United Airlines flight

“Pigzilla” surfaces in Hong Kong to go trash-diving and nobody was “boared”

“Pigzilla” surfaces in Hong Kong to go trash-diving and nobody was “boared”

Stories You Might Like