Florida Mother Arrested for Allegedly Ramming SUV Into Son During School Fight

A mother from Miami seemingly only wanted to break up a school fight involving her 12-year-old son, but police believe she went about it entirely the wrong way. So they arrested her.

Quantavia Samuel, 33, was arrested for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon after a fight broke out between her son and another student at Jesse J. McCrary Jr. Elementary.

WSVN reports:

“The altercation reportedly began when Samuel’s son, returning home from school, reported losing his book bag. Following a scuffle with two other juveniles at the school, the 12-year-old called his mother for assistance.

“In response, Samuel swiftly drove her SUV to the location, aiming to intervene in the scuffle. Unfortunately, in her attempt to break up the fight, she accidentally ran over her own son.”

Samuel told detectives she was merely trying to get the others involved “off my son.”

“Following the incident, Samuel picked up her injured son and pursued the other two boys to a residence on Northwest Second Court. Law enforcement was alerted, leading to Samuel’s arrest,” WSVN reported.

“The injured son was promptly taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Pediatric Emergency Room with a leg laceration.”