Former Fox News Anchor Ed Henry Arrested On DUI Charges In Florida

A Fox News’ former chief national correspondent has been arrested in Florida on charges of driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol.

Ed Henry, who was terminated for a sexual misconduct allegation in 2020, was seen by a West Palm Beach sheriff’s deputy driving his Cadillac Escalade on a flat tire on June 20th. Henry was pulled over after the tire flew off the rim and forced a vehicle to swerve to avoid a collision.

Although Henry had admitted to having two drinks earlier that evening, his blood alcohol content was slightly below Florida’s .08 legal limit. However, Henry was unable to pass parts of the field sobriety test. Henry was unable to stand on one leg and couldn’t touch his finger to his nose. Henry was also unable to complete the “walk and turn” test, which consists of walking nine steps forward, turning, and walking nine steps back while counting off the number of steps.

Henry’s lawyer, David Tarras, noted that Henry’s breathalyzer test had return a result that was within the bounds of what is legal in Florida. Tarras was confident Henry would beat the charges after he is arraigned later this month.

Henry had been the co-anchor of Fox’s “America’s Newsroom” and the co-host of “Fox & Friends” weekend edition until 2020, when the network investigated another employee’s complaint that he had sexually harassed and raped her. That employee later filed a federal lawsuit against the network.