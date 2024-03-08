Former NFL Wide Receiver, Indiana Legend Dead at 76

John Isenbarger, a former receiver for the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers and an Indiana University Hall of Famer, has died. He was 76.

Isenberger was a two-time All-American as a running back in college and was a member of the Hoosiers’ 1968 Rose Bowl team.

He remains Indiana’s No. 10 all-time leading rusher (1,217 yards). Along with that, he was the team’s punter.

Indiana University mourns the loss of All-American & IU Hall of Famer John Isenbarger.

He spent for seasons as a receiver with the Niners (1970-74), before joining the Hawaiians of the upstart World Football League. It was there that he had his best pro season, finishing with 33 receptions for 368 yards and seven touchdowns. Isenbarger retired after that year.

No cause of death has been determined.

Per the Indianapolis Star:

Isenbarger, a Muncie Central grad, pole vaulted 13 feet and finished fourth in the high school state meet. He was recruited in basketball, his favorite sport, by Kentucky coach Adolph Rupp and received a letter from Tom Harmon — Heisman Trophy winner, World War II hero and sportscaster — that urged him to pick Michigan. But Isenbarger just liked IU and its coach John Pont. Isenbarger and Harry Gonso entered the 1967 in a quarterback battle, which Gonso won. Isenbarger switched to running back, a position he hadn’t played before. “You’re a sophomore on scholarship, and you’ve got to pretty much do what the coach says. And I wanted to play,” Isenbarger told IndyStar in 2017.