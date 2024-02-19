Gas Prices Increase By Nearly 13 Percent Over Last Two Weeks

It’s not getting any cheaper to travel these days. Or get to work. Or to the grocery store. Or even to the gas station.

Videos by Rare

Instead, gas prices are up by nearly 13 percent in February alone, per a new study from the Lundberg Report. More specifically, gas prices increased by 12.6 cents per gallon nationwide — for a total average of $3.37 per gallon.

That’s enough to make most drivers feel gassy.

But it only gets worse. The report added that oil prices are only expected to increase during the election year — meaning it might not get better until December, a month after President Joe Biden has either won a second term or is defeated.

“According to AAA, Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky are all under that $3.37 average price per gallon,” WLWT reported.

“AAA says Ohio is seeing an average price of $3.29 per gallon, with Hamilton County among the highest prices for gas in the state, at $3.34 per gallon.

“Indiana comes in with an average price of $3.28 per gallon. A couple of counties, including Dearborn and Ohio counties($3.16), are among the lowest prices in the state.

“AAA says Kentucky is among the lowest-priced states East of the Mississippi river, coming in at $3.05 per gallon.

“However, prices in Northern Kentucky – including Campbell ($3.41), Kenton ($3.17) and Boone ($3.12) – are among the highest in the state.”