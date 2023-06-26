Multiple Golden Retrievers Among 22 Dogs Rescued From Meat Farm

For once, Golden Retrievers were relieved that someone else retrieved them.

After all, 17 such dogs were among the 22 saved by the China Rescue Dogs group from a dog meat farm. All 22 were sent on a plane from China to Los Angeles after being rescued.

China Rescue Dogs is a non-profit devoted to rescuing and rehabilitating dogs caught in the dog meat trade. Without a doubt, they lived up to their name in this instance.

The flight from China to LA lasted 12 hours and was covered financially by WeatherTech Founder and CEO David MacNeil — who said he decided to offer help after seeing a troubling clip.

(Courtesy China Rescue Dogs)

“I was first moved to action after seeing a video of a sick golden retriever without the use of its back legs being dragged by his neck. We named him Oden and were able to get him to America and save him,” MacNeil said in a statement about the China Rescue Dogs flight. “We have nothing but compassion for animals that were bred in inhumane circumstances for their meat, exist locked in horrific cages, and cannot help themselves as they suffer terribly every day until they die.”‘

Upon landing, the dogs were greeted by those who had already adopted them, with some of the families traveling as far as the southern and midwestern states to pick up their pooch.

(Courtesy China Rescue Dogs)

“We are delighted to have successfully brought these dogs over, assuring them love and safety for the rest of their lives,” said Jill Stewart, co-founder of China Rescue Dogs.

She added that the organization has more rescues planned for the future.

“It is especially important that we clear our shelters in China now — as far in advance of the Yulin Dog Meat Festival as possible — so we can rescue and protect more dogs from certain death. We want to fly at least another 50 dogs here in May,” Stewart said.