Noted Pro Wrestler Dies at 63

Brett Sawyer, one-half of the notorious wrestling duo that also featured brother “Mad Dog” Buzz Sawyer has died, per multiple reports. He was 63.

The cause of Sawyer’s death has not been determined. His brother died in 1992 of a heart attack believed to have been caused by a drug overdose.

Former fellow wrestler Bobby Fulton paid tribute to Sawyer on social media.

“I’m truly saddened to hear of the passing of Brett Wayne Sawyer!” Fulton wrote. “He was the brother of Mad Dog Buzz Sawyer, although both are gone the stories will forever live on. My thoughts and prayers go out for his family, friends and fans during this difficult time!”

Per Slam Wrestling:

Brett attended Dixie Hollins High School in St. Petersburgh, and, when he was only 16, 5-foot-9, and 175 pounds, he found himself learning pro wrestling under the tutelage of his brother, Bruce, and Ricky Steamboat.

“They flat wore me out. They made me work out until I got sick,” Brett told Ric Russo in 2000. “They would allow me to clean up and then it was back to work.”

Sawyer was named Pro Wrestling Illustrated Most Improved Wrestler in 1983. He was also the national heavyweight champion that year.

He is survived by a wife and two children.

Once his career ended, he said he felt as if he had been pushed away from the industry.

“The professional wrestling business is full of politics and labeling. Sometimes you get a label hung on you, and no matter what you do you just can’t seem to get rid of it,” he said, via Slam Wrestling.

Sad to hear of the death of Brett Wayne Sawyer (Woyan). I'll say it again… He was never the biggest dog in the yard, but you sure couldn't argue his work ethic in the ring. He came to perform and have a great match every night. Another one gone too soon. RIP Brett Sawyer pic.twitter.com/XT5GNYpPRP — 🎙 The Wrestling Memory Grenade 🎙 (@RasslinGrenade) September 9, 2023