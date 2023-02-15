Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Performance Sparks Surge in ‘Pregnant Workout’ Searches

Rihanna fans have been waiting for a comeback from the singer for several years. She has been busying herself with starting iconic fashion houses and beautiful, inclusive makeup lines. But now, as the second month of 2023 enters the spotlight, the multi-talented mogul has come along with it.

Super Bowl LVII proudly debuted Rihanna’s comeback by having her headline their comeback show. She dazzled in a stylish red jumpsuit and sang all of her popular hits.

Work Work Work Workout

As listeners celebrate the artist’s return, it seems as if her baby bump has also made a comeback. Rihanna let her performance do the talking as she proudly and beautifully announced that she was pregnant with her and rapper A$AP Rocky’s second baby. The billionaire gave birth to her first child in May of last year.

Since then, Google has seen a spike in the search for “pregnant workouts.” Apparently, viewers of the halftime show wish to look as stunning as Rihanna did during her incredible performance.

A Bit Of Advice

According to the National Library of Medicine, pregnant women are encouraged to engage in light exercise. In fact, some physicians are concerned that not enough women are exercising during pregnancy. The article urges that care providers inform expectant women about the benefits of safe aerobic exercise.

I’m sure all of the people searching for pregnancy workouts after Rihanna’s performance would get their hearts pumping by playing any one of the singer’s rhythmic albums.

Every artist has a particular fanbase. Some are dressed a certain way while others are all obsessed with a certain thing, but it looks like a new niche of fandom is making its way into the music space — pregnant women. And Rihanna seems to be the ring leader.