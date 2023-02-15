5 Things You Missed Yesterday

Rare covers every corner of American culture with no slant or bias. We tell stories with heart, humor, and authenticity to celebrate American life. With a focus on news, media, and humor, we are a RARE voice in today’s media landscape.

A Michigan State University student who was on campus during Monday’s deadly shooting is reportedly also a survivor of the Sandy Hook massacre. 21-year-old Jaqueline Matthews is originally from Newtown, Connecticut. She was in sixth grade when the shooting occurred in 2012 and is currently majoring in international law at MSU.

“I don’t ever think you ever get over something so traumatic or so tragic, even if it’s not in your community,” she stated. “I think things like this, people feel and it never really goes away.”

She went on to say that she suffers from a PTSD fracture in her back due to crouching and hiding in a corner during the Sandy Hook tragedy that was caused by gunman Adam Lanza. Lanza went on to kill 20 students and six teachers and staff.

Billy Bennett Adams III, a Florida rapper that goes by name ‘Ace NH’, is suspected of killing his 22 year old girlfriend Alana Sims by Tampa Police.

Sims was reportedly lured to the ‘Eastern Park Subdivision’ where she was found outside her vehicle with a bullet wound to her head. Sims was pregnant at the time of her death.

Her 18 month old son was found in her car, unharmed, at the scene of the crime. A report from Fox 13 in Florida reports that once cornered with the evidence of this killing, Adams claimed self defense. The same exact claim he had used to escape the double murder charge.

It seems as if the world’s sweetest holiday is starting to celebrate singles more than soulmates.

Model, Gisele Bündchen, shared her Valentine’s Day kisses with her pups this year. This reveal is making headlines on the heels of her recent divorce from retired NFL star Tom Brady. The two announced the finalization of their divorce in October 2022, citing irreconcilable differences as the driving force behind their separation.

With no reports of either partner seeking new romantic entanglements, it’s only fitting for the model to express her unending love for her loyal pets.

Following his Super Bowl 2023 victory, Patrick Mahomes had a memorable time at Disneyland with his family, including his son Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon Mahomes III. The family was seen pictured with none other than Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse.

Brittany Mahomes, his wife and co-owner of the Kansas City Current, shared a photo of the football player and son to her Instagram Story, celebrating their decision to introduce their 11-week-old baby boy to the world.

When you’re making good money to show off your body, you probably don’t like being told to stop. It would only make sense.

So needless to say, Naomi Tibbles was a bit ticked off when she was told to cover up at a beachside bar in Australia. After all, she earns a living doing the exact opposite on her OnlyFans account, she angrily reminded the world.

“I’m there for about 15-20 minutes before security came up and had a talk to me,” she said in a TikiTok video. “I knew that they were talking about me because they kept watching me and radioing to each other, and it was real suss [sic].”