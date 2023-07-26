Shocking Video Shows Crane Collapsing Into Building In Hell’s Kitchen, New York

A large crane could bee seen collapsing and crashing into a skyscraper in the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood of New York City early this morning. The crane reportedly collapsed after a fire on the building it sat on weakened the structure.

ABC7 in New York reports on the collapse…

A large crane on a high-rise building caught fire and partially collapsed in Manhattan on Wednesday morning, causing debris to plummet to the ground. Authorities say two firefighters and at least four civilians suffered minor injuries when the fire broke out around 7:30 a.m. The crane is on a building under construction, located on 10th Avenue and West 41st Street. Officials say the building is about 45 stories high. Photos and videos posted on social media showed flames bursting from the engine compartment of the crane hundreds of feet above street level. …. Nearby buildings were evacuated and some witnesses told Eyewitness News they had minutes to grab what they could and get to safety. A man who lives steps away from the building where the crane collapsed said he thought it was an earthquake. “Wait a minute we live in NYC and a earthquake does not happen in the New York area, so and then I was like what is going on,” Irakli Klarje said. “Something bad is going on and there was a huge sound as well. So I lift my shade and I see this humongous flames from the crane and the humongous black smoke in front of me.” https://abc7ny.com/crane-fire-nyc-collapse-new-york/13550582/

The building the crane sat on has reportedly collapsed as well, leading to debris falling into the street. See the shocking clip of the crane collapsing below…

NOW – Crane collapses in Hells Kitchen, New York.pic.twitter.com/2ZDwAHpb1e — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 26, 2023