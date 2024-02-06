Toby Keith Said in Final Interview That Faith Got Him Through Cancer Battle

Fallen country music legend Toby Keith revealed a positive mindset in his final interview before his death. Keith passed away at the age of 62 from stomach cancer.

He gave his final interview with News on 6 in his home state of Oklahoma. He talked about remaining optimistic and how his faith helped pull him through.

“Cancer’s a rollercoaster. You just sit here and wait on it to go away. It may not ever go away,” he said. “And if it goes into remission it’s still going to be in the back of your mind. You’re still going to have to do scans and stuff.

“You have to have your faith. Thank God that I got it too. You take it for granted on days that things are good and you lean on it when days are bad. It’s taught me to lean on it a little more every day.”

Keith said he eventually accepted that it was in God’s hands.

“I finally got to a point in the spring — I was diagnosed in October of ’21 and I was going through all the chemo, the first time I’d been through chemo and radiation and surgery — and I just got to the point where I was comfortable with whatever happened. I had my brain wrapped around it and I was in a good spot either way,” he said.

“People without faith don’t have that.”

Keith’s family announced the news of his passing on social media.

“Toby Keith passed away peacefully last night on February 5th, surrounded by his family,” the statement read. “He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time.”