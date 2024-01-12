U.S. Seeks Death Penalty Against 2022 Buffalo Grocery Shooter

In May of 2022, Peyton Gendron went on a shooting rampage inside of a grocery store in Buffalo, killing 10 innocent civilians before he was eventually arrested on the scene. Since then, Gendron has been in custody of federal law enforcement.

In a recent filing against Gendron, the United States Justice Department has announced that they will seek the death penalty against the Buffalo shooter. That filing reads, “United States believes the circumstances in Counts 11-20 of the Indictment are such that, in the event of a conviction, a sentence of death is justified.”

The Justice Department cited racially motivated reasoning behind the shooting as justification to why they are seeking the death penalty. ABC News reports on this update…

In the filing, federal prosecutors outlined the reasons why they believe a death sentence is warranted, saying, “Gendron intentionally killed Roberta Drury, Pearl Young, Hayward Patterson, Ruth Whitfield, Celestine Chaney, Aaron W Salter Jr., Andre Mackniel, Marcus Morrison, Katherine Massey and Geraldine Talley.” The Justice Department also cited Gendron’s intentional infliction of bodily injury, intentional participation in an act resulting in death and the blatant racism associated with the shooting. “Payton Gendron expressed bias, hatred, and contempt toward Black persons and his animus toward Black persons played a role,” the filing said. https://abcnews.go.com/US/justice-department-pursue-death-penalty-buffalo-supermarket-shooter/story?id=106322955

While Gendron should be put to death, he should not be put to death for ‘racism’, but for mass murder. The idea that the Justice Department can punish any American to a harsher extent because they do not share the same beliefs or prejudices about races of people is blatantly unconstitutional.

Gendron should die, and because of that, the case against him is important. It’s vitally important that he is put to death for murder, and not for his thoughts. \