As Washington gears up for President Trump's first State of the Union address, many congressmen of the Democratic party have been plotting their protests of the president's administration and his policies.





One Colorado congressman Rep. Ed Perlmutter will be bringing Viviana Andazola Marquez, the daughter of an illegal immigrant, as his guest.

Marquez’s father was deported two months ago. The appearance will give her the opportunity “to face the president — and Congress — she feels are responsible,” the Denver Post writes.

She is currently a student at Yale University, and plans to go to law school.

“What I think that I’d like to say to the rest of the lawmakers, the Democrats and Republicans alike, is that the policies that they are enacting are having real day-to-day consequences on people all across the nation — their constituents included,” she told the newspaper. “I really hope that they will think twice about what kind of deals they are making with Trump.”

The immigration debate, particularly the decision of what to do with so called “Dreamers,” the children of illegal immigrants who were born here legally, has come to a fever pitch in the Trump administration.

The government was shutdown earlier this month as Democrats hoped to make a deal over the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA) policy that President Obama implemented. The Trump administration has phased it out, and it will expire in early March.

The latest reports that have come out about the immigration policy debate suggest a deal may be made with Democrats to keep the DACA policy in place through a legislative bill, in exchange for funding for the border wall that President Trump campaigned on.

Other congressmen, including House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of California, are also expected to be bringing DACA recipients at the State of the Union address Tuesday.

California Congresswoman Maxine Waters and Florida Congresswoman Frederica Wilson have already announced that they will not be in attendance to the address.