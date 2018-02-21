Has there ever been a mass school shooting? I’m seriously asking.

Because a week removed from the horrific school shooting in Parkland, Florida, there are many who now say it was a “false flag” operation promulgated by “crisis actors.” “False flag” means a phony event orchestrated by government, usually to promote a political agenda. “Crisis actor” means professionals are merely pretending their classmates were murdered in cold blood last week in an elaborate scheme to increase gun control.





This is as offensive as it sounds. Could you imagine losing your child and having to read or hear about this garbage? Or worse, be confronted with it? Hopefully there’s a special place in hell for those who question the credibility of the survivors and victims’ families in the wake of an event as horrific as what happened last week.

Yet, not only has this conspiracy theory caught fire on social media, even the president’s son, Donald Trump, Jr., has shown sympathy for it.

So, again, I have a question for all the people who question the validity of the shooting: Has there ever been a mass school shooting in modern U.S. history?

Because every single time there’s a school shooting you say exactly the same thing. Going all the way back to Columbine High (1999). Virginia Tech (2007). Oikos University (2012). Sandy Hook Elementary (2012). Santa Monica College (2013). University of California-Santa Barbara (2014). Marysville Pilchuck High School (2014). Umpqua Community College (2015).

And it’s not just schools, because you apparently believe the same thing about every other shooting.

"I'm not a crisis actor." Florida school shooting survivor David Hogg denies conspiracy theories and online smear campaigns saying he and his classmates are "actors" working for a globalist gun grab who travel around the country to the sites of shootings https://t.co/j8oaiL0PZq pic.twitter.com/Hf42qpzSfU — CNN International (@cnni) February 21, 2018

Ask yourself another question: Which is more likely?

That most — or all — of these tragedies occurred due to mentally diseased people taking innocent lives. That most and perhaps all of these tragedies were either staged or orchestrated by the government?

If you honestly believe the second answer, you have a lot more faith in government efficiency than I do.

I’m not saying that false flag operations haven’t happened. They have. The government often lies to us and others to get what they want policy-wise. Nor am I trying to push for more gun control. I’m a Second Amendment supporter and doubt any legislation could stop mass shootings.

But it does not stand to reason that every single mass school shooting from twenty years ago and until the end of time is a secret government plot.

You’d have to be crazy to think so.