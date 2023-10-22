Joe Biden Received a $200,000 Kickback From His Brother

The Washington Times reports that President Joe Biden was the recipient of a $200,000 personal check from his brother James Biden.

House investigators say they have obtained bank records showing President Biden received a direct payment of $200,000 after his brother, James Biden, secured a business deal with a rural hospital operator. https://t.co/7LgCdasoTK — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) October 20, 2023

Okay, no big deal, right? People with lots of money (and let’s not ask how they got it) send big checks to each other all the time. Plus, says “loan repayment,” right?

Well, not quite. James Biden wrote the check on the exact same date as when rural healthcare company Americore Health, LLC deposited a $200,000 loan into his account at PNC bank. This was an actual loan that James Biden failed to repay. In fact, CBS News says Americore Health had to sue James Biden to get their money back, saying they loaned him hundreds of thousands of dollars “on the promise that his last name ‘could “open doors”’ and that he could obtain a large investment from the Middle East, based on his political connections.”

So let’s get it straight: Americore Health loaned James Biden $200,000 to use the Biden family name to get deals, and James Biden sent the money immediately to his brother, then-vice president Joe Biden. And then being a Biden, James didn’t bother repaying Americore Health.

So this was a kickback, not a loan repayment. But James Biden attorney says it’s all overblown, because Joe Biden sent James a check for $200,000 in January as a loan. However, neither James Biden, his attorney, nor Joe Biden have made any comment as to what the original $200,000 loan was for, or where that money went. Without knowing that, it’s quite possible wrote that original “loan check” to James was written as cover for the kickback, and that money was funneled back to Joe through one of the many fake LLCs the Bidens set up to launder money.

What are the lessons we’ve learned from the last three years, America? First, never loan money to a Biden. Second, never let them into public office.