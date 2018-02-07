Rep. Justin Amash (R-Mich.) is criticizing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) for what the congressman calls a “disgusting and reckless” new spending bill that increases spending across the board.





“This spending proposal is disgusting and reckless—the biggest spending increase since 2009,” Amash tweeted at the Senate Majority Leader. “I urge every American to speak out against this fiscal insanity.”

Amash’s tweet came after McConnell encouraged Senators to vote for the new spending legislation in order to prevent another government shutdown. “This bill represents a significant, bipartisan step forward,” McConnell tweeted Wednesday. “I urge every Senator to review this legislation and join in voting to advance it.”

Amash, a staunch fiscal conservative, has consistently argued for spending cuts in all areas funded by the federal government.

The bipartisan legislation would increase military and non-defense spending by $300 billion over the next two years, also adding more than $80 billion in disaster relief. Approximately $160 billion would go to the Pentagon, while $128 billion would go to non-defense programs.

Another tweet from Amash includes a chart illustrating that the federal government has spent $53 trillion dollars in the past ten years.

For Amash, passing short-term budgets with long-term increases in federal spending ultimately harms the American taxpayers.

On Tuesday, Amash tweeted an article from Reason magazine highlighting the dangers of misplaced trust in an incompetent government.

“Great commentary on the dangers of becoming a “low-trust” country,” Amash tweeted.

Amash was joined in opposing the House version of the spending bill by Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), who said the bipartisan deal goes “above and beyond spending caps.”

The conservative House Freedom Caucus supported the spending bill, despite the protests of conservative Republicans like Amash, Massie and others, while the libertarian House Liberty Caucus, chaired by Amash, opposed the legislation.

The bill passed the House 245-182. The New York Times reported Wednesday that Senate leaders seemed to have a reached a deal on the legislation.