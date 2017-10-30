A disgruntled former Lawry’s employee walked into the restaurant and it soon became an awful crime scene

Legendary Chicago steakhouse became the scene of an awful crime. Police have a former employee was in custody after his planned armed robbery went wrong at the legendary River North steakhouse.

According to NBC news on late Sunday night the former employee went into Lawry’s The Prime Rib at 100 E. Ontario St. in River North- around 11:45 p.m. The restaurant had already been closed for 4 hours, but he went in anyway and then tied up three employees in a locker room, took their phones, shot one of them in the arm, and assaulted the other two.





Luckily some of the other employees were able to hide in the basement. But the man wasn’t immediately arrested on the scene. He was actually caught a short time later near the Chicago Avenue subway station along the CTA Red Line.

Police Supt. Eddie Johnson said the suspect has a history with Lawry’s, and insisted the public is not in danger. He made it as clear as possible to calm down the masses.

“I just want to reiterate that that is a safe area of the city. It’s an isolated incident. The person was a former employee,” he said.

As for the three employees who were tied, they received immediate care and were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. The injuries they suffered were not considered to be life threatening.

Julio Ayala, a witness who happened to be working nearby, was working nearby and saw the whole thing go down just steps from Michigan Avenue. He described the incident as shocking and nerve-wracking.

“I’m nervous. We’ve got to make sure our doors are locked, and make sure that all of our building is secure throughout the nights,” he said.

The police was able to recover a gun has been. Area Central detectives are investigating.