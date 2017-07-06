A few lucky Chicagoans got a sneak peak of the coldest thing on ice coming to the Windy City this December

Yesterday, superstar Patrick Kaner traded in his hockey mask for a hard hat as he toured the new Blackhawks Community Ice Arena.

Join @88PKane as he tours what will become the new Blackhawks Community Ice Arena just a few blocks south of the @UnitedCenter! pic.twitter.com/lHbZHawDxP — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) July 5, 2017

Joining him for the tour, Mayor Rahm Emanuel, Blackhawks’ Chairman Rocky Wirtz and NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman seemed pleased with the location’s progress.

According to the Blackhawks’ website, the rink will be the coldest place on ice, even in the summer months:

“The facility will house year-round youth hockey development programs, recreational leagues and events and serve as the practice facility for the organization and visiting NHL teams.”





Located two blocks south of the United Center near Malcolm X College, there will be two NHL regulation-size ice rinks, and nearly 100 percent of the rink will serve the surrounding community, including young adult, youth and community programs.

The Blackhawks and the Chicago Park District will offer programs to the youth, including open-skate, hockey and figure skate rentals, and the facility is also designed for hosting hockey leagues and tournaments.

Check out more photos of what the inside will look like here, and we’ll see you on the ice in December!