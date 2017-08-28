After being body shamed for her pregnancy, this news anchor set an example for little girls everywhere

Eight months pregnant and still working, Chicago news anchor Kristen Nicole wore a form fitting dress to work and was body shamed for revealing her baby bump, but she isn’t letting that slow her down one bit.

Co-anchor of Good Day Chicago on Fox32, Nicole received multiple emails from viewers complaining that the mere sight of her pregnancy was “offensive,” according to MSN. This came after she wore a beautiful blue dress that allowed the world to see her baby bump in a more defined way, but the news anchor did not let three emails stop her from voicing her opinion.





“I thought, ‘What’s going on? Where is this coming from?’” Nicole told MSN. “I found it sad that three people went to the trouble to write something hateful and push ‘send,’ especially in light of the important issues of the day.”

Tempted to just brush off the whole incident, Nicole felt the rude comments nagging inside of her all day because, in her world, her pregnancy has been nothing but a blessing. In retaliation, Nicole decided to post to Facebook in a statement that revealed the hurt she felt, but that also pushed forward a message of love rather than body shaming.

I hope people take away that it’s not fair to body shame women for any reason, especially when they’re going through the most wonderful time of their lives,” Nicole told MSN.

In light of everything, Nicole has received overwhelming support from across the nation, particularly from fathers who say they want to instill the same values Nicole has in their daughters. She’s also been putting her sense of humor to work as she paraded around set Thursday wrapped in a sheet-made toga meant to cover he body in a joking manner.

“I choose to laugh,” she told MSN. “Because I know that on Oct. 5, when I have a C-section and I’m holding my new little man in my arms, none of this will matter. It will all seem ridiculous to me. But you can bet that no matter what, I’ll be having that dress taken in and will wear it again.”