After too many beers, one Cubs fan let it all hang out

Editor’s note: The video is blurred out, but it may still be NSFW.

Chicago fans are known for being passionate about their teams, but one Cubs fan definitely took her love of the game too far. During a game on April 19, when the Cubs were playing the Milwaukee Brewers, a woman stood up from her seat just off the third base line and flashed the entire crowd.

The man who uploaded the video wrote that “the crowd went crazy!” Thankfully, the Cubs security quickly swooped in and escorted her away.





Also, if you look to the right of her shoulder, you can notice the guy selling hot dogs laughing to himself.