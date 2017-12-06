Menu
weed Read this Next

Recreational weed sponsors offer to educate Rauner when "he's ready"
Advertisement

Anyone who’s ever had a pet run away knows how scary and stressful that situation is. Alerting animal shelters and putting up flyers can only do so much.


In September 2015, a Siberian Husky named Kody disappeared through a fence in his Algonquin home. His owner Armand Ravizza never thought he would have ever seen his dog again.

RELATED: Record snowfalls and low temps didn’t deter this lost dog from coming home

That is until last Friday when he got a phone call from Noah’s Ark animal shelter in Rockford, about fifty miles away from Algonquin. They had found Kody.

“I was shocked, stunned,” Ravizza said. Kody, now 11-years-old, was found wandering the streets of Rockford. Since he had a microchip, the shelter was able to track him back to Ravizza.

Now Kody is back home with his family including his sister, a black Labrador named Shadow.

There’s no way to tell what Kody’s life was like the past two years, but according to the shelter he appeared to be in good health. He’ll have to have a follow-up with a vet later this week.

RELATED: The lost dog that finally reunited with its owner will make you want to hold your pal close

Ravizza, who is a retired Air Force veteran, first spoke with CBS two years ago. The family and friends was posting flyers, on Facebook, even flying drones to take aerial views. Kody and his owner would sit in chairs, side-by-side, watching TV together.

And what’s the first thing Kody did when he returned home? “When he got home here, he went right back to that chair like he always had,” Ravizza said.

Author placeholder image About the author:
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Matt Lauer’s wife appeared in public and what she wasn’t wearing grabbed everyone’s attention

Matt Lauer’s wife appeared in public and what she wasn’t wearing grabbed everyone’s attention

Angelina Jolie’s last film with Brad Pitt may have had major clues about the end of their marriage

Angelina Jolie’s last film with Brad Pitt may have had major clues about the end of their marriage

Buckle up: Mike Huckabee went after Chelsea Handler for calling his daughter a “harlot”

Buckle up: Mike Huckabee went after Chelsea Handler for calling his daughter a “harlot”

Media figures knew the rumors about Matt Lauer for years — and told some disgusting jokes about him

Media figures knew the rumors about Matt Lauer for years — and told some disgusting jokes about him

Did you go to Chicago schools in the 60s through 80s? Then you’ll want the recipe for these sweet treats
Rare Chicago

Did you go to Chicago schools in the 60s through 80s? Then you’ll want the recipe for these sweet treats

,
Two Cook County officers injured in crash on Jane Addams Tollway
Rare Chicago

Two Cook County officers injured in crash on Jane Addams Tollway

This Bulls fan decided to heckle LeBron…and the King wasn’t having it
Rare Chicago

This Bulls fan decided to heckle LeBron…and the King wasn’t having it

,
Back to back robberies at West Town nail salons
Rare Chicago

Back to back robberies at West Town nail salons

,
A video of a Virgin Mary “apparition” caught on camera in Glenview is sweeping the net
Rare Chicago

A video of a Virgin Mary “apparition” caught on camera in Glenview is sweeping the net

,
Advertisement