Yesterday, Uber announced what was there number one drop-off location in Chicago excluding airports and transit stops.

Now The 2017 Lyftie Awards are out with the the most popular destinations in Chicago Lyft riders have been dropped off at this year. And there are a few surprises on the list.

Most Visited Restaurant: Pequod’s Pizza

Most Visited Bar: Chicago Athletic Association Hotel

Most Visited Event Venue: McCormick Place

Most Visited University: The University of Chicago

Only in Chicago: Au Cheval

Trending Destination: Beatrix

Pequod’s makes sense considering it’s in a busy area without an El station super close. The University of Chicago doesn’t have the most CTA-friendly location either.

Despite the Green Line station opening near McCormick Place, Lyft still seems to be the most popular way to get to corporate seminars or the auto show.

The website doesn’t list their methodology and considering there are multiple bars within the Chicago Athletic Association Hotel, that seems a bit suspect.

River North’s Beatrix and the West Loop’s Au Cheval are no surprises on this list, although considering the wait times at the former, one wonders if it’s the most popular spot to be picked up from as well.

Sadly, no Chicago location made the national list this year.

Most Visited Restaurant: Souvla San Francisco

Most Visited Bar: Good Times at Davey Wayne’s (Los Angeles)

Most Likely Place to Spot a Celebrity: Catch LA (West Hollywood)

Most Visited Museum: Metropolitan Museum of Art (New York City)

Most Visited Coffee Shop: Cafe du Monde (New Orleans)

Most Visited Sports Bar: American Social (Miami)

Here’s a look at the past winners. Lyftie Awards 2016:

Most Visited Restaurant: Parlor Pizza Bar

Most Visited Bar: Hopsmith Tavern

Most Visited Transit Stop: Ogilvie Station

Most Visited Event Space: Wrigley Field

Only In Chicago: The Second City

Trending Destination: SOHO House

Lyftie Awards 2015:

Most Visited Restaurant: Big Star

Most Visited Bar: Roscoe’s

Most Visited Event Space: Wrigley Field

Most Visited Transit Stop: Union Station

Only in Chicago — Top Deep Dish Pizza Spot: Pequod’s Pizza

Trending Destination: TCBY (Yes, the frozen yogurt chain)